Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $559.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $546.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.08.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.