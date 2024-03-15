Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

