Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 847 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $258.48 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

