Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,523 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.86 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

