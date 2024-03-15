Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $341,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $363.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $367.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

