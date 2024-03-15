Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 6,096 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after acquiring an additional 688,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $129.43.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

