Symmetry Partners LLC Has $796,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

