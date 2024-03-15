Symmetry Partners LLC Has $724,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $118.91 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

