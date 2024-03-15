Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

