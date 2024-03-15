Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.38 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

