Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Down 4%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.03 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 394,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 316,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $919,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

