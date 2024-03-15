Susanna Gatti High Sells 2,292 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,591 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $41,127.35.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

