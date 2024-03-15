Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 322,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,065,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

