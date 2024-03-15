Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 322,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,065,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
