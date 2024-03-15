Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.49

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 13471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 386.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

