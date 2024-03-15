StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $489.83. 2,196,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,043. The company has a market cap of $451.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.27 and a 200-day moving average of $517.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

