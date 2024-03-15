StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,935. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.