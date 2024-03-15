StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $23.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,035.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

