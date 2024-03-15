StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 902,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

