StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,976. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

