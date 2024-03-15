Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Insider Mary Hackett Acquires 227,272 Shares of Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Free Report) insider Mary Hackett bought 227,272 shares of Strike Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$47,045.30 ($31,155.83).

Strike Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Strike Energy

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Project Haber, Ocean Hill, Perth Basin Geothermal, Walyering, West, and South Erregulla projects located in the Perth Basin. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

