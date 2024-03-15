Stratis (STRAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102.95 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $234.56 million and $102.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.24 or 0.05420964 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00081756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,579,799 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

