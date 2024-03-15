StockNews.com Upgrades Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of GFF opened at $70.07 on Monday. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Griffon by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 221,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

