StockNews.com Upgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to “Hold”

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

BOKF stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

