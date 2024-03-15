StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Select Medical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Select Medical by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

