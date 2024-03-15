StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

