StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
