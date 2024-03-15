StockNews.com Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of EXC opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

