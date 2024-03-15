StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

