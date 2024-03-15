StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.