StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

