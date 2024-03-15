Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 72,764 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 44,436 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE X traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.65. 1,442,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

