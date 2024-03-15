Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 834% compared to the average volume of 605 call options.
Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,414. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $17.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.97%.
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
