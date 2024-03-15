Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ambac Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 2,209 call options.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE AMBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
