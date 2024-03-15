Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ambac Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 2,209 call options.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AMBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.