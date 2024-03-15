Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the typical volume of 4,970 call options.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 323,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,512. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

