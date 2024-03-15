Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.69

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.69 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 69583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.74.

In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

