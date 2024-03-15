Stifel Nicolaus Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.11.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$288,334.80. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$80,869.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$288,334.80. Insiders have sold 106,360 shares of company stock worth $1,407,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

