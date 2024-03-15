Steven Vattuone Sells 5,115 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $34,168.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $84,564.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Steven Vattuone sold 400 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,430 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $57,879.70.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ON24 by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

