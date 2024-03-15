Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

