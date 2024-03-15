Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 773,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 487,728 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 46.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 475,838 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $3,803,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.