STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Downgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.
About STERIS’
