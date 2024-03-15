Stephen Cassani Buys 1,103 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Cassani purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,018.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,943. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG opened at $9.16 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

