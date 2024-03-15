Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $82,043.97 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schaefer sold 37,463 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $82,043.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 816,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

