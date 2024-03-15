Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.51-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,809,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,657,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 80,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

