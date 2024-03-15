Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.510-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.51-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

