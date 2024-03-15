STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director Aimee S. Weisner Purchases 1,750 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 250,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Read More

