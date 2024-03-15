SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.62

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 52172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $608.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,927,000 after acquiring an additional 635,445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,021,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

