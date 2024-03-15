SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

