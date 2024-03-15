SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
SPTM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,765. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $63.54.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
