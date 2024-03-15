SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPTM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,765. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.