SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 643,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

