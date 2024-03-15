SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.43

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.43 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 2390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.31.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

